I’ve been connected to and been a friend of Rylee Hartwell for the past 10 years.
I continue to remain as amazed and impressed with his abilities and talents as when I first met him. I have watched Hartwell grow and mature into an enthusiastic community leader. He loves his hometown, Joplin, and any activity that supports or furthers its growth or advancement. Education is especially dear to him. He has a passion for learning and making sure that every student has equal access and opportunity to obtain a quality education from the Joplin School District — just like he did as a graduate of Joplin High School.
Jim Kimbrough, former school board member and retired Joplin High School principal, wrote a great letter (Globe, March 28) extolling Hartwell’s abilities and accomplishments.
I only echo his praise; he said it all.
As a former elected official in Jasper County, I believe there is no other candidate in this race who brings the history of Hartwell’s experience and volunteerism in this community. He is a giver. He will work diligently for the Joplin School District, will be an independent voice and stand up for all students, teachers and community members. For me it is a privilege to vote for someone of his character and dedication. His potential alone is his greatest asset.
Joplin, let’s repay some of the hard work he’s done for us and vote for Rylee Hartwell today.
Janice Tusinger Joplin
