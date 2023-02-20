Robert Reich (Globe, Feb. 14) is wrong again, but then, he usually is with his columns.
This time he is touting the elimination of the Electoral College, which would benefit his cohorts on the left and almost assure a complete domination by the Democratic Party.
He wants to go to the so-called one-man, one-vote method, which always favors the Democratic Party. The large states — read liberals — have an advantage in total votes, as they have the majority of the population. Reich and his cohorts always bring this up after every presidential election, and it is always New York, California, New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania that produces this total. This method of electing the president would shut the rural, smaller states out of the calculus, as the large states would dominate.
The Electoral College was set up to make sure that all states have a say in the election of our president. If we go to the total vote system, then all electors in one state would cast their vote for president, even if they were of the opposing party. This would shut the conservatives out in many states and would skew the election even more to the left. This is a tactic to ensure that the Democrats control the presidency forever.
The left will continue to push this radical idea, as that is what they do, and the conservatives must fight this asinine trick, as it is a threat to our democracy.
Do not be fooled by the wolf in sheep’s clothing, as he will pull the wool over your eyes and lead you astray.
Keep reminding our politicians that we are watching them and want them to stand up for our rights.
Bev and Roy Winans
Joplin
