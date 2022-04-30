Not sure this electric vehicle thing has been well thought out.
If we replace all uses of fossil fuel with batteries, we will need to wreck about one third of the Earth's surface to get the necessary elements to make batteries on a global scale as the "green" people want.
Lithium is partly mined by the draining of underground water sources to get at it; graphite, cobalt, nickel and metal oxide require moving millions of tons of earth as is currently being done in the Andes of South America.
We probably need to make some changes, but converting all modes of transportation, electricity generation, home heating, military uses, air travel and shipping to battery power does not seem viable. Making million of tons of batteries (which have a 10-year life span) will cost Mother Earth dearly.
None of this takes into account the total reconstruction of our electrical system to supply power to charge all of these new batteries.
Don Adams
Nevada
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.