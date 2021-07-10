During the time of segregation and integration in schools, who asked an African American student if they wanted to study the first president, the slave-owner George Washington? Did they have a choice? Not a living soul on God’s green earth gave any one of the Black students a choice. It didn’t matter if your feelings were hurt or you’d be scared of some incident happening.
Then why are you saying students in the schools today might not be able to accept what they have to study about Black history? Are you for real? You would be surprised at the students who want to learn history, regardless of who it involves.
Look in the mirror, examine yourself and question that person as to why Black history should or should not be taught.
We had to study every book of U.S. history if we wanted to graduate. Even though the books were left over from the white schools, we still had to learn from them every day. Now is the time to break down all the old ways and build up with new added curricula.
Are you still looking in the mirror? Evaluate the reflection with the true image. Who is there? One who wants equality to balance the scales every day? Or one who is biased and prejudiced? Time for a change is now.
You’re never too old to learn. I experience this daily by reading and being in touch with others to show what I can share and meet on a common viewpoint. It works.
This is the time to do the right thing for a richness of history.
Betty J. Smith Joplin
