While the cost of gasoline garners the headlines, many Joplinites on the Spire budget plan for their home heating may be unaware of the 76.7% increase in the cost of their home heating bills, eclipsing the 7.5% Consumer Price Index by tenfold.
This includes increases in fees and taxes. Those of us on the pay-as-you-go plan are painfully aware of this year-over-year increase.
The regime in Washington, D.C. has declared war on fossil fuels, and this is the result. It’s astonishing that this has received little to no attention considering the importance of heat in our homes and the de facto monopolies that provide it.
Christopher Rouse
Joplin
