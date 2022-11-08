This letter is in response to the letter (Globe, Nov. 1) suggesting that Trudy Busch Valentine’s stance on the abortion question is more important than the character of her opponent, Eric Schmitt, who refuses to accept the certified 2020 election results.
I believe in the sanctity of life, as does the letter writer. However, Valentine’s stance is not likely to change the U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Much more serious is Schmitt’s attack on the election that attacks the very foundations of our democracy.
The specter of turning into a mob-ruled, conspiracy-fueled country concerns me much more than whether one candidate believes in abortion or not.
Think about it and vote accordingly.
Marj Boudreaux Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.