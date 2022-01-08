Your Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, has sold you out and forced your Department of Health and Senior Services, county health departments and all school districts to try and protect you with their hands tied behind their backs.
He is trying to destroy public health at a time when you need it more than ever, restricting the type of information they can disseminate and services they can provide with regards to statistics, quarantines and isolation of contagious people.
He is following his predecessor, Josh Hawley's, attempt to throw Missouri residents under the bus when he filed a lawsuit that would have permitted insurance companies to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions for Missourians.
Our attorney general has issued rulings that have upended restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the worst possible time.
I am a 79-year-old retired military veteran and a proud Republican for most of my life. If Eric Schmitt thinks he is a Republican, he has been drinking too much of Trump's Kool-Aid. To try and destroy Missouri's public health system to garner a few misguided votes when he runs for the U.S. Senate this year tells you a lot about Schmitt's priorities and moral compass.
James P. Gann
Pineville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.