Black History Month is gone, and the purpose under the heavens to recognize places of worship is absent from The Joplin Globe's Faith page directory (as a Featured Church of the Week) each week of certain churches.
Why? It is a disappointment to see the other churches' pictures from even outside our city but no African American churches that are here.
These churches are much older than the majority that are published each Sunday. The churches reach out in a special way to the community, such as serving breakfast at Watered Gardens recently outside in the coldest weather — yes, outside because of COVID-19 limitations — mask distributions, clothing and food giveaways, special outreach events, breakfast delivered to shut-ins. People are blessed.
The Globe reaches out to other churches, near and far but has not reached out right here at five locations with city addresses.
It is time for the answer to be given as to why the African American churches are overlooked and not considered at all.
Betty J. Smith
Joplin
