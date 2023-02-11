Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed budget — as outlined in his State of the State address — includes $859 million to add a third lane in both directions on I-70 but completely omits funding for public transit. As a result, state funding for transit currently reverts to $1.7 million — a total that must be split between the 34 public transit providers, helping to cover a mere 0.2 to 1% of respective budgets. This is a problem, and it is further complicated by the fact that the lack of state funding hinders transit providers’ ability to secure federal funds.
Missouri is set to receive billions from the federal Infrastructure Bill, but a portion of those funds can only be secured for transit if providers have non-federal or local funds to match. A 50-50 funding match is required for transit operations and an 80-20 match for capital programming. Without adequate state funding for transit, providers cannot meet the match requirements and will be forced to leave federal funds on the table during a time when the money is critically needed due to escalating costs for transit vehicles, fuel, wages and infrastructure.
The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission request for this year is for $15.45 million to be added to the budget for Missouri transit in 2023. A vote in favor of transit funding is imperative.
Public transit access is vital to the mobility of Missourians. We encourage residents to reach out to their legislatures in support of this funding.
Kimberly M. Cella
Executive director, Citizens for Modern Transit and the Missouri Public Transit Association
