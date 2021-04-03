Both former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden have recently said that the filibuster is racist and a relic of Jim Crow.
Let's see. Was it racist when both of them were on video supporting the filibuster when they were in the minority? Both of them argue that it is necessary to get the senate to compromise on legislation.
True, good for them. But now they say it is not needed so they can get their legislation passed. Is it racist?
No. Racists have used it in the past to stop legislation they don't like. Does anyone remember the 1964 Civil Rights Act? It was filibustered by Southern Democrats.
Democrats should be careful about throwing charges of racism when they are guilty of it themselves. Orval Faubus, George Wallace and Bull Connor were all segregationists, and all were Democrats.
Photo ID is racist? No, I had to have one to get COVID-19 shots. I had to have one to purchase a firearm. It is only racist if it is required of one race and not the other.
Look, there is a lot of hypocrisy being thrown around here. Why does everything have to be seen through the prism of race?
Bill Talley
Carthage
