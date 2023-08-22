The first step in the how-to book of dictatorship is “shut down the press.”
Time to wake up, people! Don’t let Marion, Kansas, go down in the history of the world as the beginning of the end for America. Don’t dismiss this as inconsequential; it always starts small but can grow like cancer if allowed to succeed.
If the paper is not publishing the truth, there are legal means to stop it rather than the strong-arm tactics reminiscent of Nazi Germany. Instead of playing games on your phones and computers, use them to protest this violation of the Constitution, or else you will find them confiscated as well.
Dianne Slater Joplin
