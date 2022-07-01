Long before heavy metal was a musical genre, it was a topographical feature of the Tri-State Mining District in the form of chat piles.
As the July 4 weekend is upon us, I fondly remember traveling from St.Louis on Route 66 to my grandparents in Joplin. They lived in Chitwood, a block and half from Schifferdecker Park. The streets around Longfellow School were gravel and the surrounding neighborhood was rumored to have sink holes that could swallow a young lad.
Joplin had charms that the big city of St. Louis couldn’t match — spying the passing of a satellite while on the hood of the car while watching a movie at the drive-in, mini-golf, batting cages and climbing around on the rocks of the bear pit at Schifferdecker Park.
Most of the these delights were compliments of my favorite uncle, Harold, who taught many a Jopliner tennis and golf at the park in the summer and team sports at the junior high school and always had a pocket full of free passes. Harold later was the athletic director for the entire school district.
But the annual Fourth of July trip always meant fireworks (mostly way too many Black Cats) and a trip to the chat piles to spend hours unleashing our destructive urges — no way to measure the leaching of lead and zinc into our young bodies while at the same time damaging our hearing. Lots of stuff we didn’t know in those days. Who knew riding a bicycle behind the mosquito fogging truck was probably not a great idea? Most of us survived — and some of those memories of simpler times have too.
The Superfund work has removed most of the chat, but it hasn’t removed the fond memories of what seemed to be towering targets of our pyromania. Stay safe Joplin — missing those days and those aunts and uncles.
Gary Abram Blue Springs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.