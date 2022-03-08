Much has been said about the demonstrated leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a man who didn’t want a ride, just more ammunition. Zelenskyy has earned his place among the icons of our country and others from around the world who put their country before self.
Make no mistake, this conflict in Ukraine is about power, not necessarily oil or the encroachment of NATO upon Russia’s borders — it is about food. Ukraine’s wealth comes from its export of food, particularly grains. Ukraine is the No. 1 exporter of sunflower oil, contributing half of the world market. They are the No. 2 exporter of barley, the No. 3 exporter of wheat and rapeseed, used in industry because of its resistance to heat, and the No. 4 exporter of corn.
Add these numbers to Russia’s control of the grain export market and Russia’s top spot in wheat export is strengthened to control 25% of world markets. It would also become the No. 3 exporter of corn, a No. 2 exporter of barley and have major control of the oil seed markets. Remember, these commodities not only feed the human population but are feed for animals, and the oils are used for everything from cooking to trash bags to hydraulics.
We are all part of the chorus of cries about the cost of energy, but that is nothing to the cries of hungry children. Food is a weapon of politics, and if Russia is allowed to gain control of these markets, it will use food as a weapon to gain political concessions. One’s political will always takes a back seat to the pangs of hunger.
Now is the time for our members of Congress to show some leadership and make a declaration that compels this administration to end this conflict.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kansas
