As a Joplin Globe subscriber for many years, your editorial (Aug. 23) regarding boosting attendance at our museums caught my attention.
Yes, let’s support all of our museums.
Recently, I visited the Freedom of Flight Museum at the Joplin Regional Airport. It is amazing! Aviation stories of Joplin and our Four-State Area come alive. Even though the museum is in its early development stage, aviation artifacts are nicely displayed.
In addition, STEM programs are offered for our youth that can be applied to aviation or other chosen career paths.
However, one important piece is missing — visitors and supporters are missing.
Volunteers staff the museum. It is open from 2-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Please consider marking your calendar to plan a visit to the Freedom of Flight Museum.
June Chenot Webb City
