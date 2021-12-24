If the bedrock of our democracy is the right and freedom to vote, the backbone of our electoral system is the need for trust in an impartially administered election. I want the Freedom to Vote Act to pass not just because it will make it easier for all Americans to vote. I fear that if it doesn’t pass, in many states election officials and poll workers will be subject to intimidation and frightened away from this important work. If this happens we will be crippled as a nation.
Our elections function as well as they do because ordinary people are willing to step up and assure that elections are fairly administered. Poll workers and officials assure that voters have a safe place to vote free of intimidation, that the ballots are protected, that the ballots are counted.
My parents were poll workers for years in Raytown, Missouri. It wasn’t then and isn’t today an easy job. The election day is typically long. There are many moving parts. They were decent, ordinary people who were willing to participate in the electoral process because they believed in the system. Many times the candidate that my parents checked on their personal ballots did not ultimately win. It made no difference. Every vote was protected and counted as it was cast. In every election someone won and someone lost.
People like my parents have kept the electoral process above reproach for generations. So I was horrified to learn that the 2020 election spawned verbal and physical intimidation and harassment — some hounded from their homes due to death threats — against election officials and poll workers by malcontents who didn’t like the outcome of the election.
If we want to assure fairly administered elections, election officials and poll workers need to be protected from intimidation and personal threats. The Freedom to Vote Act provides election officials and poll workers as well as voters themselves with specific legal protections against such nefarious behavior. It even provides a civil remedy to those who work the elections.
I have not learned of any of this kind of behavior occurring at polling sites in Missouri, and for that I am thankful. But it shouldn’t be happening in any state. Access to fairly administered elections should not depend on the state in which someone lives. This is why we need to pass the Freedom to Vote Act bill into law.
We need our United States senators to vote in favor of the Act. We need to protect our electoral system by protecting our election workers and officials in every state if we hope to preserve free and fair elections as a nation.
Patricia O’Roark
Carl Junction
