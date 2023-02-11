Two bills filed in the Missouri Legislature propose freezing property assessments on seniors’ homes. HJR 45 and SJR 39, when passed, will become a constitutional amendment initiative on the statewide ballot.
These bills are consistent with Gov. Mike Parson’s recent Executive Order 23-01 establishing a Master Plan on Aging. Its goals are to “remove barriers to safe and healthy aging,” and “help Missourians age with dignity.” Seniors live on fixed incomes and limited savings. Declining health, increasing healthcare costs and rampant inflation add to their financial fragility. Missouri needs to be compassionate and competitive with other states.
Freezing seniors’ assessments makes financial sense for government. Keeping seniors in their homes saves state Medicaid dollars. It also saves money for assessors, having fewer homes to reassess.
Seniors remaining in their homes help keep families intact. Seniors volunteer in schools and non-profits and add diversity to their neighborhoods. Since nearly all of Missouri’s younger adults will reach retirement, they will eventually benefit from freezing their home’s value.
MO Tax Relief Now and our petition signers support freezing seniors’ home values. Go to motaxreliefnow.org and sign our petition. Contact your representatives and senators. Tell them you support HJR 45 and SJR 39. Keep seniors in their homes!
Dennis Ganahl
Managing director, Missouri Tax Relief Now
Chesterfield
