No thank you, Froma Harrop (Globe, March 11). Americans, paying more at the pump for gas is not the least Americans can do. Americans paying more at the pump for gas will have zero impact on Putin and Russia.
Prices at the pump were rising before Russia vs. Ukraine because the U.S. government stopped production of oil in America. America has oil in the ground that would make us independent of imports. But the leaders (God help us) want green energy while lying about the effects of fossil fuels on the atmosphere. The Earth's climate has changed many times over the eons and that can be proven.
No thank you, Harrop. Americans do not see the Ukraine problems as their own. Polls should be ignored. One said Dewey won a presidential election and a newspaper put up a front page headline, "Dewey defeats Truman" while Truman was winning the election. If you want a desired result, poll the people who will give you the desired result but never make the poll with people on both sides of the issue.
No thank you, Harrop. You are correct about the gas efficiency of the newer autos over the old ones, but you fail to compare the cost of the new autos against the old ones. In the overall cost of owning an auto and driving an auto, gasoline is the least cost. Deprecation, tires, service costs, batteries, repair per age and use are the items that lead the cost of autos.
No thank you, Harrop. True energy independence is not reducing dependence on fossil fuels. True energy independence is releasing the risk takers to find more fuels in America and quitting importing oil from foreign nations. All of them.
No thank you, Harrop. Ukrainians are not fighting for Americans. They are fighting to remain an independent nation, and the United States is not duty bound to defend any nation except our nation. Our constitution says the government's duty is to "provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare." The sacrifice of the people in Ukraine is not saving us blood and treasure. They are fighting and dying for their country and their freedoms from others.
No thank you, Harrop. I refuse to accept your theory that Americans paying more for gasoline will help the Ukrainians. And, it won't harm Putin and Russia.
David Turner
Lamar
