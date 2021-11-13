The news about a surge of children getting immunized for COVID-19 (“Strong start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom,” Globe, Nov. 10) coupled with dropping hospitalizations in Joplin (“COVID-19 cases continue to trend down,” Globe, Nov. 11) is incredibly encouraging as we head into winter months.
As a mom, I feel so fortunate to have such easy access to immunizations for my family for COVID-19 and other life-threatening diseases that Americans hardly ever think about. Around the world, 1 in 5 children still lack access to basic vaccines for child killers like measles, polio, rotavirus and pneumococcal virus. Sadly, that results in 1.5 million children still dying each year of vaccine-preventable diseases.
I remind U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, along with U.S. Rep. Billy Long, not to forget about children around the world without the care we have in the U.S.
I urge them to fully fund global childhood immunization programs in our federal budget. Expanding vaccine access is not only beneficial to country economies, national security, and global stability — it’s also the right thing to do.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
St. Louis
