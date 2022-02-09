The most recent (but typical) column from our local ironist (Globe, Feb. 4) tackles misinformation.
He persistently uses historical military analogies as a comparative reference to make his dubious claims. That is a stylistic given. Yet he somehow misses the most egregious example of misinformation that the populace is exposed to daily — that would be the Big Lie of a stolen presidential election.
By ignoring this threat to democracy, the pundit tacitly joins the other minions of misinformation. But then again, that is Geoff Caldwell for you — not fair and balanced.
Michael O’Leary
Joplin
