I read recently that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson refused to recognize a reporter’s question because, he said, the reporter’s publication was financed by George Soros, the financier/philanthropist. That statement, it turns out, was false. I had read and heard many conservatives vilify Soros, some calling him a Nazi collaborator, evil, and even “Satan’s seed.” The Fox showman Tucker Carlson never tires of vilifying Soros.
Out of curiosity, I researched neutral sources, such as Forbes, Encyclopedia Brittanica and others to learn more about this evil incarnate.
The 91-year-old Jewish-American billionaire was born in Hungary. He and his family survived Nazism by producing false papers and helping other Jewish families to do the same. In 1947, he escaped communism in Hungary by emigrating to London, where he studied finance and eventually made his fortune.
This background explains Soros’ donations of billions of dollars to efforts to fight all forms of despotism, whether it be communist, nationalist, Nazi or other authoritarian regimes. He is strongly pro-democracy, and uses his money to promote human rights and equality. He contributes money to free-speech efforts of journalists around the world, especially in the closed societies of Eastern Europe.
I even read some conservative publications, which were filled with ugly name-calling directed at this man. But even there, I read nothing that could justify such crazed hatred.
Just the opposite: George Soros’ life background and activities should give Americans of all political leanings good reason to celebrate his life and admire him as a hero.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
