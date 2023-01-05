I do not always agree with George Will, but I usually respect the sound understanding of history he brings to issues at hand. So it baffled me to see his column (Globe, Jan. 2) include Missouri among the Midwestern states that “never had slavery.” (In subsequent editions, this error has since been corrected.)
From the time of its admission as a state until the last year of the Civil War, slavery was explicitly protected under Missouri’s constitution and laws. Indeed, Missouri played a central role in the increasingly bitter national debate over slavery that culminated in the Civil War. Missouri’s application to be admitted as a state under its pro-slavery constitution shattered the uneasy “agreement to disagree” about slavery reflected in the Constitution of 1787. It also helped fuel the growth of an abolitionist movement among many Northerners who, seeing the expansion of slavery to the trans-Mississippi West, concluded that time alone would not resolve the issue.
The prelude to the Civil War known as “Bleeding Kansas,” in which for the first time organized groups of white Americans killed each other over the issue of slavery, could not have happened without the active support of Missourians who joined the forces fighting to make Kansas a slave state.
And in his most famous novel, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," Mark Twain, whom Will includes among the great writers of the Midwest, deals above all with the corrosive effects of slavery on his native Missouri along with the rest of the South.
Now it’s true that in geography, economy and culture, much of Missouri fits in with the rest of the Midwest. But it is precisely because Missouri did not fit in with neighboring Midwestern states that it was so bitterly divided during the Civil War and that in the aftermath of the war it rejected even the pretense of racial equality.
Paul Teverow
Joplin
