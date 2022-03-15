The last couple of years, we have watched our police officers get shot. It has finally hit close to home. This should not be happening anywhere. We need politicians to protect our law enforcement officers. Here is how.
1: If you murder a policeman, you get the death sentence to be carried out in 24 months.
2: If you attempt to kill an officer, you get life without parole.
3: If you resist arrest, you get ten years.
Yes, these are stiff, but there needs to be something done. We have been too lenient on lawbreakers. Just passing laws without carrying out punishment doesn't get it done. Example: A convicted felon in not allowed to posses a firearm, but not a week goes by that the Globe doesn't report on felons arrested for possessing firearms.
Bill Talley
Carthage
