It is tragic to see people face critical illness and death due to COVID-19 when it could have been prevented through vaccines. (The number of critically ill patients spiked in Southwest Missouri recently.)
Thanks to our members of Congress for passing the COVID-19 Relief Bill, which funded vaccine distribution, thereby making the vaccine available to all of us and for free. Vaccination is one of our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and to end this pandemic.
Vaccinations also help reopen schools and minimize education disruption.
Unfortunately, millions across the world don’t have access to vaccines and education, and 80% of the world’s school-age children are experiencing disruptions in their education due to the pandemic. One way to end the COVID-19 education crisis is to make vaccines available to everyone across the globe. Another solution is to support the Global Partnership for Education. The GPE marshals global resources for national education plans in lower-income countries.
Currently, the GPE and its partners have a five-year plan to support learning for millions of children in lower-income countries, particularly in helping build back better from the pandemic. I urge our members of Congress to support the GPE.
I further urge Southwest Missourians and the readers of The Joplin Globe to get vaccinated and save lives.
Raj Jaladi St. Louis
