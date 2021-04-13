According to a recent NPR poll, 1 in 4 Americans said they would refuse the coronavirus vaccines and another 5% are undecided. That could represent a large enough reservoir of hosts from which this virus can replicate and, more important, mutate, putting all of us at risk again.
This virus has already shown the ability to adapt and mutate as evidenced by a number of variants it has already produced.
We as Americans need to understand that this virus can only survive if we act as hosts for it. Additionally, given enough time and hosts, it is possible it will mutate into a variant that will bypass our current vaccines. The COVID-19 virus is the only coronavirus, according to the CDC studies so far, that can be transmitted asymptomatically; with all the others, you have to have been sick in order to transmit the virus.
I am asking everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not offer your body as a host to this virus so that it can survive. Please help protect yourself and those you love.
Thank you.
James P. Gann Pineville
