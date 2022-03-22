Two letters (Globe, March 15) are remarkable for demonstrating starkly different political views about foreign policy.
David Turner chooses to minimize the very real dangers of climate change, the benefits of a global economy, and the value of allies.
James Graham correctly lays out the realities of the energy situation: The current crisis is complex and has been building for years. I have even heard talk of blaming the Keystone XL pipeline decision. That’s nonsense. The purpose of the pipeline was for global export of dirty oil, not to mention many other problems with its completion.
I am old enough to remember when material products like appliances, cars, electronics and clothing cost a much greater percentage of a family budget than they do now. When stuff broke, we repaired it. When clothes tore, we mended them. Nobody took vacations to Mexico or the West Indies, or cruises.
The global economy has benefited us immensely since then. Technology is global and uses many vital resources (e.g., rare-earth minerals) that the U.S. does not have. The Japanese were first to revolutionize quality control and American industry was forced by global competition to adopt it.
The global market in energy made transportation relatively cheap and benefited everyone, but the bump in its price now is not too great a sacrifice if we only have the same fortitude and foresight as the Greatest Generation during World War II. They paid the price and planned ahead for a better world, and much of it has come true, the Marshall Plan being a notable example. NATO (denigrated by the former president) and the European Union have been vital to the post-war prosperity.
It’s true that the oil we import from Russia is small, but what would it say about us if we ask the E.U. to cut 30% or 40% and we didn’t cut 8%?
Is defending Ukraine in our best interest?
I guess it depends on whether we are more concerned about our pocketbooks this year or generations to come.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
