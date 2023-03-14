My day was truly brightened by the two editorials in Friday’s paper (Globe, March 10). Jim Hightower and George Will managed to skewer in fine fashion the madness oozing from both the liberal and conservative “culture protectors.”
The Missouri legislative dress code is just the latest item on which our leaders have wasted time and taxpayer money ad nauseum. What does state Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, mean saying that the rule will keep the state from being “the clothing police”? Isn’t that exactly what it does do?
Sometimes it takes someone from further away to really highlight the nonsense under our own noses. I have been a fan of Hightower and his newsletter “The Lowdown” for many years as he unearths the skulduggery in state houses, corporations and many other levels of our society. True, he can be snarky at times, but usually it is well deserved.
The “wokeness” craze is another absurdity that, as Will says, “defies satire.” (I have yet to hear those so afraid of it clearly explain its meaning.)
The attempt to rewrite fiction, to say nothing of factual history, is, in my opinion, a slide down a slippery slope that should be stopped in its tracks. How is anyone supposed to learn to deal with any unhappy or unfortunate situation in life unless confronted with it in more benign ways? A child reading a book with less than flattering descriptions or ideas is an opportunity to actually teach that child about the realities in our lives, and what may be appropriate or not. “Fat “or “ugly” may not be flattering, but may be accurate, and a child can learn what is acceptable regarding the use of those words. What is really happening here is that some parents and teachers don’t want to deal with the discussion that could be a helpful guide to living in a pluralistic society.
A book, fiction or not, is a product of the times in which it was written and therein lies another teaching moment. Has anyone suggested rewriting the Bible, a book filled with sex, violence and all manner of disturbing behavior? For those who think “trigger warnings” should be forthcoming whenever some questionable subject is about to be broached, here is one: Sanitize everything, and knowledge and truth disappear.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.