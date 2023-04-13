The Joplin Globe editorial (April 7) opposing Missouri tax credits for films produced in our state is not very well thought out.
First, tax credits are not an expenditure of dollars from the Missouri treasury but a reduction in the amount of money paid to the state during the production of the film in Missouri. A tax credit does not represent an expenditure of state funds but a reduction in the amount of new taxes collected.
The Globe’s assertion that tax credits do not entice filmmakers to choose film locations is just inaccurate. The explosion in film production in Canada over the last 25 years is a direct result of that country’s very attractive film tax credit policy despite often higher production costs there.
If the Globe will make a study they will find that there is direct relationship between the number of films produced in various states and the size of the tax credits they offer.
The simple truth is this, the film industry is practically nonexistent in Missouri because of the lack of tax credits. A tax credit would reduce the size of state income from movie production companies directly but it would increase state revenue in taxes collected on goods and services, food, transportation and lodging by actors, directors and production staff.
The answer is simple, a film tax credit costs the state nothing because no taxes are collected in Missouri from films made in other states. If more films are made here, the state’s revenue benefits even if the rate collected is made lower because of a tax credit. All of the other taxes that would have been collected from those selling goods and services to the film company are lost to the state.
The Globe’s position favors fewer dollars available to the state for the expenditures that the paper would desire.
Gary Nodler Joplin Former chairman, Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee
