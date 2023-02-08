Republicans in Congress are threatening to default on the national debt unless President Biden and Democrats agree to big spending cuts.
What would a default mean? Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told leaders of both parties: "Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability."
Other economists agree a default would be calamitous, with higher unemployment and higher interest rates. Stock and bond markets would plunge. People on Social Security might not get their monthly checks.
Yet, Republicans seem to be proceeding with this threat because, as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida., claimed on Sept. 23, 2021, “Democrats are responsible for the massive spending and debt growth, they alone need to take responsibility for raising the debt limit.”
The truth, as I’m sure Scott knows, is that Republicans are equally, if not more, responsible for the government’s national debt.
For example, the debt grew by $7.8 trillion under Trump, partly because of bipartisan COVID-19 relief and other spending and because of the Trump tax cuts, which were backed only by Republicans. Those tax cuts were supposed to spur economic growth enough to make up for lower tax rates. But according to PolitiFact, after two years, even before the pandemic ravaged the economy, government revenues were down by half a trillion dollars from what they would have been without the tax cuts, thus adding and continuing to add to the national debt.
Starting with President Clinton, Democratic presidents increased the debt by $12.4 trillion. But Republican presidents since Clinton increased the debt by $13.65 trillion, even though Democrats held the White House for 18 years while Republicans held it for only 12. Despite what Republicans say, President Biden has been relatively conservative. In his first two years in office, the national debt went from $29.6 trillion to $30.8 trillion. And he, like Trump, was trying to prevent a pandemic-caused recession.
Economists have various ways to calculate the national debt by presidents and some ways may show a smaller or larger difference between the two parties. Still, by any calculation, Republicans from 1992 to the present may have campaigned like sober bankers but have governed like casino high-rollers.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
