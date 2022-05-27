The GOP sometimes calls itself the party of "law and order," but I have not seen our legislators living up to this.
In the wake of mass shootings, which have continued to increase over the past decade, what has been the response of our lawmakers? Making access to guns even easier than before.
In response to the recent horrific school massacre in Texas, we see Republican lawmakers on the news, throwing up their hands and blaming the problem on mental illness, while refusing to consider any meaningful change to legislation on gun possession or ownership that might actually help this problem.
There is an enhanced background check act (HR 1446), which has been stalled in Congress since 2021, and which is sorely needed. Under the current law, if an FBI background check for a prospective gun buyer cannot be completed within three days, the transfer of the gun from the firearms dealer to the customer happens anyway. This is called the "Charleston Loophole," based on the fact that the gunman who killed nine innocent people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, acquired his gun in this way. Too late, his background check revealed that he was prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms.
To drive a car on the highway, you have to have a license and registration, ensuring that you are a safe driver and that the car is safe to drive. This also means that to get such a license, you have to have some training, in order to keep yourself and others safe. There is no reason why gun ownership should not require similar safety measures.
Over the past decade, many GOP lawmakers have increasingly opposed any commonsense laws that would regulate gun ownership or require gun training. On the contrary, in many states, they have enacted laws removing the need for any training or even a permit in order to carry a concealed weapon. So, are they really the party of "law and order?" If they are, I would like some proof.
I would like our legislators to take action on laws that will protect not only our children, but also their own. Enhanced background checks would be a good start.
Maria Bailey
Joplin
