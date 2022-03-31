This is in response to the column (Globe, March 25) about corporate greed driving inflation.
I guess sending stimulus checks to Americans and others had nothing to do with inflation. It is all the fault of big business.
Of course, mothers could get Curity cloth diapers for their babies and wash them daily and reuse them as we did in the past. That won’t happen. The idea of not buying your favorite drink at McDonald’s is overshadowed by complaining about the price. We do have a choice.
Inflation is “too many dollars chasing too few products.” In short, demand exceeds supply, so prices go up. So where did all these dollars to buy come from?
Our government decided the pandemic had hurt business, so our government showered the economy with billions of dollars. In the reign of Jimmy Carter and his gurus, interest rates went to 15% or more because they said America was experiencing inflation and they were going to stop it. President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will do the same with the same results: failure.
Our intellectual giants attempt to control the economy with interest rates, regulation and free money. They create more harm than if they had let the market alone and allowed supply and demand to do their thing.
They could not tell you then nor now the difference between inflation and growth.
David Turner
Lamar
