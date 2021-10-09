The Globe has been silent on the growing national debt? Has Bill Talley (Globe, Oct. 5) been reading the same newspaper I have?
Between Rich Lowry, Star Parker and coverage of U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin’s and Kyrsten Sinema’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill, I could count dozens of printed discussions of the national debt in just the last month.
But why do Republicans get so outraged by budget deficits and the national debt only when Democrats are in the White House?
I didn’t see such hand-wringing when President Donald Trump and the GOP raised the national debt by $7.8 trillion. Or when George W. Bush raised the debt by trillions to give tax cuts mostly to the wealthy and to fight the war in Iraq. Even Mr. Conservative, Ronald Reagan, tripled the national debt while he was in office.
Anyway, Biden’s spending plan would be paid mostly by bringing back to reasonable levels corporate taxes and income taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year.
And it would pay for universal pre-K programs, child care benefits for working families, expanded Medicare to include dental and vision coverage, expanded health care coverage, tuition-free community colleges, and investments to combat climate change. All that makes a lot more sense to me than giving more tax breaks to people who don’t need them and, in many cases, don’t want them.
Gerard Attoun Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.