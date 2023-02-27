Well, there they go again, accusing the Republicans at large of trying to destroy Social Security.
I speak of the Democratic Party, and its cohorts, who use the same talking points, all of which are false. No one wants to destroy Social Security, but reforms must be made or the program will go bankrupt.
As the baby boomers retire, a tremendous strain will be put on the current Social Security system, and benefits will have to be cut unless the politicians change two things.
The first is the retirement age, as people are living longer and drawing benefits longer. The current age is not sufficient, and the age should be raised to 69 for full benefits and 66 for partial benefits.
The second item to change is the amount to be taxed. I favor removing the cap, and tax all income, whether $100 or $1 million. This would restore solvency in the program and everyone would receive Social Security when they retire.
I have heard the talking heads saying Social Security is solvent, but this is a chimera, as the funds are IOUs from the federal government, which is broke. We did not lend any of our paid-in contributions but had them taken to support other projects. The Democrats, who were in power for 40 years, are the prime culprits in this Ponzi scheme. It is robbing Peter to pay Paul, and they never replace the money that they took. Now they want to accuse the other party of malfeasance, but this is usual for the Democrats as they have been doing it for 60 years.
We, the taxpaying public, must hold all politicians accountable for their actions, in regard to Social Security. If they don’t make the necessary reforms, we must vote them out of office, and put people in who will make those changes.
Roy Winans
Joplin
