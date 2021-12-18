So … columnist and Democrat Gene Lyons (Globe, Dec. 15) is aghast at several of the positions of Republican Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie. (He’s particularly torqued at his continuing support of former President Donald Trump.)
I’m certainly not surprised.
Heck, I even have a few issues with Massie’s positions on certain topics.
But unlike Lyons, I support his constitutional right to express his opinions on a whole range of various topics. And unlike many of Gene’s Democratic friends, I am totally against his opinion that he ought to somehow be “shut-up.”
How did this party become so opposed to freedom of speech when it doesn’t fit with their narrative?
It’s certainly happened over a very short period of time, it seems to me.
Perry Davis
Carthage
