It is not a good sign that the newest director of Missouri's Department of Health & Senior Services is not a medical doctor. It would seem that a medical doctor would be a better fit for dealing with the issues of pandemics, etc.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, this department did not get much press at all, which in and of itself is an oversight, as this department deals with many issues that we citizens of Missouri need to know about.
However, why am I not surprised that the governor of Missouri does not care enough to appoint a person who is well versed in the medical field?
His action goes right along with many of the other actions and lack of actions that he has taken since holding the office of governor.
Marsha Miller
Webb City
