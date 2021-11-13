Leonard Pitts’ column on teaching American history (Globe, Nov. 4) brought to mind several thoughts about my own journey through my history education. Over many years I have read histories beyond the parameters of my high school and college classes. Most recently, I have read many books from respected historians concerning the Revolutionary War and our Founders. My reaction has frequently been, “How come nobody ever told me this before?”
I have been reminded over and over again that what I was taught was mostly myth — or just plain wrong. I had been told many times that the Civil War was not about slavery, but about “states’ rights.” And I thought at the time — “Yes, but wasn’t it about the states’ right to hold slaves?” I was taught nothing about the true nature of that “peculiar institution.” It took the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and '60s to begin to expand my education in this matter.
For years, I was not aware of the true history regarding U.S. government policies toward Native American cultures. From our founders on, the atrocities committed against them rivals anything seen in other nations who conquered lands and indigenous people. As with slavery, we still have not had the national conversations about our relationship with this issue that it deserves.
How can we hope to come to terms with our history, right wrongs and learn to live together if we can’t even talk about it? Why can’t we teach each level of history, starting at grade school, with honest facts and critical thinking? We cannot just avoid those facts because of fear it will make someone “uncomfortable.” Isn’t that what education is about — to make us uncomfortable with our ignorance and lead us to more enlightened perspectives? It needn’t make us ashamed or feel threatened. It should make us think, “Oh now I understand the problem, and maybe we should work together to solve it.”
Leonard Pitts thinks the kids will be just fine with actually learning something. I agree. It’s the adults who don’t want to learn that we have to worry about.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.