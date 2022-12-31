I’m writing to commend Bob Samuels’ response (Globe, Dec. 24) to James Whitford’s column (Globe, Dec. 19) regarding homelessness.
Samuels rightly critiqued Whitford’s superficial analysis of government programs. Whitford stated housing first is a proven failure, without backing up this claim with any sources. This is patently false.
As a psychologist, I’m held to ethical standards to use best practices when working with individuals, and as such, I rely on evidenced-based findings to guide my professional decisions.
Whitford implies homelessness is a multifaceted problem, but ignores evidence that providing affordable and stable housing is part of the solution. I agree with Samuels that Whitford is singularly focused on the flaws or bad actors of the system, rather than looking at the full picture to also see the strengths of government programs.
I’ve worked in the public and private sectors, along with the nonprofit world, from which Whitford operates. All have the potential for abuse. All have the potential for improving the quality of life of our fellow human beings. You can think of each of these strategies as a slice of Swiss cheese: When used in isolation, there are holes in each method. However, when used in unison, they can be stacked in such a way to decrease the holes.
Homelessness is indeed a complex problem, which is why it requires nuanced solutions from a variety of sources. May we all work together, as Amanda Stone stated in her timely and compelling column about the many hands involved in Bright Futures (Globe, Dec. 24), to “remove barriers to … success.”
Robin Blair
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.