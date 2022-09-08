According to several studies, the most highly valued quality in political leaders is honesty. But while most would agree with that superficial statement, assessing honesty and integrity in public figures can be challenging. An honest answer is often not as flashy or compelling as a lie or half-truth. While outright lies can often be disproven, telling only part of the truth is a more insidious method of misleading the unwary. Misrepresenting the facts to enforce an opinion, especially an opinion held passionately, is unfortunately an attractive and effective method to garner support. It is a slippery slope, however, and one that is being taken far too often in our current political environment favoring snapshots and sound bites. A quick, blunt distortion of truth can be convincing when, in these hectic days, little time is available to research the underlying nuances.
Politics are complex. The process of governing in a system filled with competing beliefs, priorities and agendas is complex. Given that terrain, it is imperative that citizens remain committed and vigilant in their assessment of information presented to them whatever the source. Trust in government is necessary for democracy to persist, but that trust must be earned through the work both of those who govern and those who are governed.
Truth, honesty, integrity, decency and fairness are qualities we expect in our leadership. Particularly in Southwest Missouri, those values are close to our hearts and lived in our lives.
For me, those principles transcend politics and policy to form the core of an ethical life. Keeping those values at the forefront as a prerequisite for leadership will ensure that our country will move forward in the greatness envisioned by our founders.
Ellen Nichols Joplin
