I was brokenhearted and enraged as well as confused when I read the account of the abusive Carthage foster mom (Globe, Jan. 19). I was brokenhearted for the two little girls who were taken from one bad situation and put into another. I was enraged that such an atrocity could happen. And I was confused as to why the woman was ever granted a foster care license in the first place.
But while feeling all of these emotions, I reminded myself of the wonderful foster families who are lovingly caring for children in need in this county.
These are people who are willing to open their homes to children from unsafe homes. They take these children for an unspecified amount of time —sometimes having them for a few days, sometimes for many years. The children are often needy, and sometimes the need is expressed in behaviors that are difficult to handle. Yet the foster families keep on parenting, patiently loving and meeting the needs of the children. Good foster parents make many personal sacrifices in order to give the children the attention that they so desperately need. They are unselfishly giving their lives in order to give these children a chance at good and productive lives.
Jasper County authorities will deal with the foster mom who mistreated the children.
I hope that the residents of Jasper County will realize that there are more good foster parents than there are bad ones and that the foster families in our county will receive the positive feedback and encouragement that they deserve. A simple pat on the back and encouraging word can make a huge difference for these parents.
Janine Hasselquist
Webb City
