I am infuriated at the fact that House leadership is threatening to tank our economy, which could lead to the stock market crashing among other devastating effects, including but not limited to thousands of people losing their jobs.
House leadership is currently holding our economy hostage by attaching conditions to raising the debt ceiling. As a condition for allowing the U.S. to pay its bills, the House plan consists of slashing dozens of services including SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance, preschool and child care services.
These cuts would deeply affect tens of millions of people who are already struggling to make ends meet, and to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.
The economic pressure that most middle- and lower-income families are currently enduring would become significantly worse if the House does not agree to drop the stipulations to cut these programs and refuses to raise the debt ceiling. It is cruel for the House to play these games on the backs of the American people. I strongly urge President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to reject the House cuts to anti-poverty programs and pass a clean debt ceiling immediately.
Carri Drake Simpson Kansas City
