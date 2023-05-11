U.S. House Republicans are revealing where their priorities lie when it comes to American families. Rather than agreeing to raise the debt ceiling without conditions, they are demanding cuts in the very programs that help folks survive.
Some of those cuts will affect veterans who use the VA system, senior citizens who rely on Meals on Wheels, mothers who rely on the WIC program for their children, students with disabilities, and tens of thousands of children in day care and preschool. This is the party that claims to be family friendly, but now we know that definitely is not true.
Even after all the recent railroad accidents and tragedies, they want to scale back on railroad safety inspections. They would also fire thousands of air traffic controllers just as the busy travel season is about to take off.
So, when we hear about the debt crisis on TV, keep in mind this is a crisis manufactured by Republicans who happily cut taxes for billionaires in 2017 and raised the debt ceiling three times during the Trump administration. It couldn’t be more obvious where their true loyalties lie.
Susan Cunningham
Pacific
