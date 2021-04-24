I wish someone would explain to me how it is that Joplin can attract a store like Menards and place it within shouting distance of two similar stores but still can’t bring a full-service grocery store to the city, freeing us from the monopoly of Walmart.
Walmart’s latest act is to now herd us like cattle into their self-service check-outs, allowing the company to eliminate cashiers. The company says it will move those cashiers to other jobs, perhaps pushing those enormous carts around the aisles collecting items for pickup, blocking in-store shoppers. Shopping there is becoming a nightmare. Sam Walton is probably twisting in his grave over what his family has done to his original plan. And yes, we do have alternatives, but they are not full service.
I suppose the city will say we don’t have the population to support a full-service grocery store; after all, the numbers haven’t changed for years. The physical city may grow, but the population remains more or less the same. Then again, we may lose our designation as a metropolitan area.
And why don’t we grow?
Take a look around — do you see a lot of desirable housing? It’s Joplin’s plague. Unless you have a lot of money, there are precious few consistent neighborhoods to be had, but we have lots and lots of inconsistent housing with too many blocks peppered with rentals. Joplin’s ratio of rental to owned homes is way out of balance.
City code with respect to housing is a joke. Enforcement of that code is nonexistent. There are no housing development guidelines. The tornado took care of a lot of the depressed areas, and for a while, rebuilt homes were a much needed improvement. But sadly too many of those homes are being cared for and treated in the same manner as before. No guidelines were set to reestablish neighborhoods in a consistent manner; homes were built in a mishmash of sizes and styles, with two-story boxes planted next to one-story traditional homes, blocking site lines and sunshine. Prospective buyers are left to look for a consistent block rather than a consistent neighborhood.
Joplin is going to remain a small town instead of a metro area unless its governing body is willing to take on the responsibility of correcting the bad judgment, or lack of judgment, in the past and making hard decisions to correct failing code and setting guidelines to build a city where people can find homes and neighborhoods where they want to live. They finally now at least admit it’s a problem, but will they actually give it more than lip service?
Dianne Slater
Joplin
