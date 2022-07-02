It boggles my mind to think anybody in their right mind would want Eric Greitens in a position to make decisions affecting their lives.
In that same vein, the proposed Joplin property tax increase would place an unfair burden on those who can least afford it — lower-income families and senior citizens. The current inflated housing costs make it an even bigger nightmare. Inflated income does not follow inflated evaluation. Did it even occur to those decision makers to exempt homes below a certain income level?
I wholeheartedly believe our police force needs and deserves salary increases but there assuredly is money being spent on “pretty” rather than “needed and deserved.”
Common sense seems to be absent in both of these situations
Dianne Slater Joplin
