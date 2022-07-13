Concerning the upcoming vote on the police tax, there have been comments and promotional talk that give me a big pause in jumping on that bandwagon.
One comment by city officials has been that the property tax is the best choice because it will increase with higher valuations as properties get reassessed to match inflation, and additional taxes from any new construction.
This is not entirely correct. The Missouri Constitution requires increased value from reassessment to be mostly tax neutral. That is, all taxing districts must reduce the tax rates to the point of producing no more than that year’s cost-of-living index capped at 5%. If the district value increases 15% from a reassessment, the most they can keep is 5%.
As for added taxes from new construction, a large portion stems from large construction projects, some of which escape taxation at all. The new arts center and the new county courthouse are two examples that make huge dollars appear on paper as new construction and produce nothing in taxes. Even if some large industrial construction takes place, the city will find a way to eliminate any associated property taxes on them for 20 years or so.
We need a safe city to attract industry as long as they don’t have to help pay for that safety.
Will the city exclude the police tax from big giveaway programs to big industry? This should include all future TIF zones.
Will the city tell us how much tax revenue is lost to exempting all these taxes? If not, I don’t feel like voting for anything knowing it is unevenly applied.
Larry Carsten
Joplin
