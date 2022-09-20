The hypocrisy on display by the leadership in liberal cities such as Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City is just too rich to ignore. These are all self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities” that have publicly stated that they are a welcoming place for illegal migrants into this country, in defiance of federal immigration law.
Yet, taken at their word by border state governors (when they send them a small fraction of these folks) their hair suddenly spontaneously combusts!
Now comes along the latest development as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sends two small planes with about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Officials on the island mouth all of the usual liberal rhetoric about “compassion,” and what a tragedy it is that these mean old governors are using human beings as pawns in this sordid affair.
Never mind the fact that for most of the Biden presidency, border crossers have been systematically bused or flown all over the country in the dead of night. Well … most of our country, anyway. Except for Martha’s Vineyard — that’s an elite place.
Those same officials are now telling us it will be impossible for them to stay in Martha’s Vineyard.
Barack and Michelle Obama have an eight-bedroom mansion acquired for $12 million on the island. (Are they not concerned about rising seal levels?) From what I’ve been able to gather, they spend a relatively small amount of time there. Bingo!
Assuming you could bunk up two to a room, that would take care of almost one-third of these new arrivals. What could be more compassionate than that?
Perry Davis
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.