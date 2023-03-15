A recent article (Globe, March 11) talks about mistakes and what we, the public, should do about them.
Sadly, mistakes and bad decisions are not the same.
When one violates the law, one doesn’t make a mistake. One makes a bad decision.
The question, therefore, becomes what do we, the public, do about bad decisions regarding the law.
First, decide if the people want the law(s) enforced. If so, build more prisons and punish the lawbreakers.
If not, repeal the law. Much like pot.
Turn ‘em loose. Then see what happens.
David Turner Lamar
