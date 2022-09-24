My heart bleeds for the mayor of New York City and his woes over having 11,000 immigrants in his fair city. He should have the problems of the mayors of those many cities in Southern states who have to deal with the thousands and thousands who flow in day after day over our open borders, leaving the American taxpayers to house, feed, provide medical care, and, in general, take care of them.
None of us would want to be in their shoes — the mayors or the immigrants.
There have been times in America when our own were in such terrible circumstances — the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl. The reality is the immigrants from South American countries are in the same situation as millions of people in many countries in this world. We can’t take them all in and still survive ourselves.
We surely should help when we can, but if we continue the way this administration is, we will all be in the same boat with no one to save us, literally, from ourselves.
Common sense dictates that there have to be limits on what we as a country and as a people can or should be expected to do. Further, the burden of what is happening in our Southern states most assuredly should be shared equally, reaching into the territory and stronghold of our current administration.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
