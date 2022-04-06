Regarding the letter “Congress must support global health initiatives,” (Globe, March 22) I completely agree that we must provide health resources to underprivileged nations.
When I visit India every summer, I am stricken by the living conditions in rural areas that facilitate the spread of disease. However, these issues always felt external to me until June 2021, when coronavirus cases spiked in India. I remember my fear as my family members tested positive, but hospital beds and oxygen tanks became scarce.
For the first time, I received a taste of the circumstances that have plagued disadvantaged communities for generations. I cannot forget that feeling. I hope U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and U.S. Rep. Billy Long stand with the world in the fight against preventable diseases and include $2 billion for global health in the FY23 budget request.
Arushi Katyal
Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.