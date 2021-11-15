Diane Dimond believes the American people have chosen en masse to reject the left’s calls to defund the police (Globe, Nov. 9). She believes that these topics are not worth discussing anymore because so many cities have reversed their policies to defund the police after the crime rates across the country spiked.
I, however, do not believe that the nation has rejected the discussion of defunding the police. I believe that the communities she is talking about are rejecting the rushed legislation that cut police funding.
The fact is that crime has risen all over the country at a record-setting pace, even in places that haven’t taken steps to defund their police. Police departments have been responsible for over half of the spending budget of almost any city they’re in, but with all of those resources, they were only able to get 20% of the suspects they arrest into court before there was any policy made defunding the police. This is why I propose we reconstruct the police to deal with violent crime and reinvest the surplus into the social services.
Seeing how the law enforcement system was already struggling to keep up with the pace of violent crime before any department was defunded, it’s expected that police would be unprepared to protect our communities during a rise in crime of 30%.
Specializing the police force would allow for fewer officers to be hired, less equipment to be used, and for more thorough training to be done. It would also allow the social services department to grow within different communities.
Kaylon Brown
Champaign, Ill.
