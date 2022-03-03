I am not surprised that the irony of state Rep. Cody Smith’s recent statements is totally lost on Smith himself.
Smith, R-Carthage, said that Missouri’s state government is sitting on so much cash that it’s going to take a lot of work to spend it all.
Poor guy.
In the same talk, he described the ways he’s trying to take Medicaid help away from people currently receiving it, Medicaid funding that Missouri voters passed in 2020 and that Republicans refused to fund until the state Supreme Court forced them to.
So Smith doesn’t know how to spend all this money, but it’s OK to ignore the majority of voters who favored Medicaid expansion. What’s worse is that much of these “piles of cash” are the result of a global health crisis that killed 1 million Americans.
Because of Republicans in the state Legislature, Missourians went without Medicaid expansion since 2014, even though the federal government would have paid the lion’s share of the cost.
At about $1 billion a year, that’s $7 billion, much of it taken from rural hospitals.
With these Republicans in charge, losing that kind of money is business as usual.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
