There were two pages of the Jackie Robinson story (Globe, April 14-15). My family and I were always Dodgers fans because of the mistreatment of a respectful young man who turned his cheek because of the way teams treated him. As a man is in his heart, so is he. How many were like Jackie Robinson?
Four or five carloads of our family would drive to St. Louis to see them play each time. It was an unforgettable journey. I have many items from his career.
When he passed, my husband and I were in Norwalk, Connecticut, visiting the Leon Smiley family. They were close friends of the Robinsons. They were preparing prime rib dinner for them; we were invited to go to dinner, but we declined because we didn't think we would fit in because we only knew the Smileys. I have the original newspaper and pictures of Jackie Robinson's life printed in Connecticut. He will always be an awesome hero in many ways.
Jackie Robinson knew how to live harmoniously, regardless of mistreatment. A lesson for today. Think about it.
Betty J. Smith
Joplin
